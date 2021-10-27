CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CNHI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

