Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $319.49

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $319.49, but opened at $306.73. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $316.82, with a volume of 69,122 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

