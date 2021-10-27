Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $319.49

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $319.49, but opened at $306.73. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $316.82, with a volume of 69,122 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
