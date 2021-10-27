Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $29.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.78 billion to $30.22 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $115.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $123.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 22,837,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

