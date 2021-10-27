Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

