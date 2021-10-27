Commodore Capital LP Sells 46,514 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Commodore Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,514 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for about 3.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 0.70% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,738. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

