Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $543.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

