Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.