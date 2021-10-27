Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $39,000 Position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.29.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNSP. Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

