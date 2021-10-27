Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $89,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.