Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVAC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $120,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVAC stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

