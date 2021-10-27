Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

EPA:ML opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

