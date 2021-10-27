Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metro and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 69.14

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metro and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 5 2 0 2.29 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Metro currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Arko.

Summary

Arko beats Metro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

