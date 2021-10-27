Comparing Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) & Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heat Biologics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heat Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.16%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -1,198.17% -23.43% -21.95% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -36,758.61% -28.04% -22.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heat Biologics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $2.95 million 46.32 -$26.05 million N/A N/A Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million 5.28 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Heat Biologics.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its preclinical stage products include PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25; TNFRSF25 modulators for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

