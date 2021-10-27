Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NI and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01% The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10%

This table compares NI and The Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million 1.38 $40.39 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.23 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.31

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Risk and Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NI and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27

The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $161.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than NI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats NI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

