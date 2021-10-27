Conformis (CFMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

