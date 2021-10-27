ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of COP opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 473,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 278,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,456,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 530,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

