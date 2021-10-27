Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

