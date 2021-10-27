Contrasting Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drive Shack and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -4.71% N/A -2.59% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drive Shack and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Drive Shack presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 103.41%. Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.44%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and Dutch Bros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $219.99 million 1.06 -$56.35 million N/A N/A Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Summary

Drive Shack beats Dutch Bros on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists of securities and other investments and executive management. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

