Contrasting Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Intuitive Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Surgical 0 9 6 0 2.40

Intuitive Surgical has a consensus target price of $335.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.43 Intuitive Surgical $4.36 billion 28.58 $1.06 billion $8.82 39.54

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Intuitive Surgical 31.43% 16.18% 14.23%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

