Contrasting Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Service Properties Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78% LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24%

83.1% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Service Properties Trust and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.38 -$311.38 million $1.23 8.59 LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.30 $95.29 million $2.41 13.93

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.