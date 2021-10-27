Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $22.91 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $749.92 million and approximately $34.48 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $22.91 or 0.00038955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars.

