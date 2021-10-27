CoreSite Realty Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

COR stock opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

