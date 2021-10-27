Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,307 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $726,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,994,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,421,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,341,000 after buying an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,375 shares of company stock worth $721,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

