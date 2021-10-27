Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 328,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

