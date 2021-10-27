Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $138.18. 5,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

