Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

