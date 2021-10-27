Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $142.63. 169,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,742. The stock has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

