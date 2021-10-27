Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $10.34 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $926.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200 day moving average of $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

