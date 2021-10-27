Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 136.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 339.0% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $692.77.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $38.91 on Wednesday, reaching $1,057.34. 1,183,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,423,082. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $1,094.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 553.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.