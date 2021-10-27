Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $239,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.10 on Wednesday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 338,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

