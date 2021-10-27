Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $38.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,057.34. 1,183,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,423,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 553.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,094.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $692.77.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

