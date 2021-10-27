Cormark Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.03.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$5.60 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.47 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.