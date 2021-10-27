Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

GLW stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

