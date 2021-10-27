Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Corning stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 293,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,002. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

