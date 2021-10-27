Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

