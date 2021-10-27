Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

CJREF stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

