CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSGP traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

