Cowen (COWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Cowen has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cowen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Cowen worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.