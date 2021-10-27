Craig Phillips Sells 3,512 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,995. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.