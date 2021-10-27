Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.