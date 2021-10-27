Crane Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.