Cream Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.74 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $116.55 or 0.00198020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $30.74 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

