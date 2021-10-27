Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 78.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $594.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.48 and a 200 day moving average of $491.48. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $42,567,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

