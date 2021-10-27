Credit Suisse AG Has $127.10 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $127,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.