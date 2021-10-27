Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,531 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $147,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $15,850,233. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $304.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

