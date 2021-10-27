Critical Analysis: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.56%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.88 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.20 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Nuwellis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

