Critical Comparison: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Microelectronics and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97% MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 31.71%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than MoSys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and MoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.27 $814.13 million $0.42 25.45 MoSys $6.80 million 8.01 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats MoSys on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

