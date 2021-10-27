Critical Contrast: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Cannae presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.71%. Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.44%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $585.70 million 5.14 $1.79 billion ($0.93) -36.38 Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 88.62% 1.96% 1.62% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cannae beats Dutch Bros on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services. The Restaurant Group segment consists of the operations of O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurants, Legendary Baking Holdings I LLC, and VIBSQ Holdco LLC. The Corporate and Other segment covers the share in the operations of certain controlled portfolio companies and other equity investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

