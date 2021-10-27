Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:CRT opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.26% and a return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

