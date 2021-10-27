CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells $24,983.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $24,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CFB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 2,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.